MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada did not address the issue of the resignation of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba today, because not enough votes were secured for such a decision, lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko [included in the list of terrorists and extremists in Russia] said.

"I was told that not enough votes were secured. The Rada is taking a recess on the initiative of the ‘Servant of the People’ [pro-presidential party]," he said during the live stream of the parliament meeting.

There will be no additional vote on resignations today, and it is unclear when lawmakers will broach the Kuleba issue again.

Previously, the Rada did not vote on the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Reintegration of non-controlled territories Irina Vereschuk, and the resignation of the head of the State Property Fund Vitaly Koval. This was caused by the fact that the officials did not show up in the parliament to summarize their work, which constitutes a procedural violation. Their resignation was not supported even by some ‘Servant of the People’ lawmakers, although the reshuffle was initiated by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

Kuleba has been serving as the Foreign Minister of Ukraine since March, 2020.