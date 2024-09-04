Georgian opposition gearing up to cause post-election chaos — prime minister

TBILISI, September 4. /TASS/. The Georgian opposition will try to stage riots in the country after the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 26, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

"It is obvious that the radical opposition has no hope of winning the elections and is preparing to escalate the situation after the fact. They do not say 'if Georgian Dream (the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party - TASS) wins' anymore. Instead they say 'if Georgian Dream rigs the elections'," Kobakhidze stated.

"It’s clear that they will once again refuse to recognize the election results, try to stage an attack on state institutions and incite unrest in the country," Kobakhidze said at a briefing.

The prime minister stressed that attempts to destabilize the situation before or after the elections will be suppressed in full accordance with the law. He noted that the country has all the resources to ensure that no one destabilizes the situation.

"Hence no provocation will succeed. Any criminal act will be countered and punished," he added.

Meanwhile, Kobakhidze noted that the election campaign is running smoothly with no serious violations taking place.

Parliamentary elections will be held in Georgia on October 26. For the first time, the country will use electronic ballot boxes, which will be available at 74% polling stations, giving access to almost 90% of voters. Besides, a new technology will be used to verify voters.

The ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party, which has been in power for 12 years, is expected to win a majority for the fourth time in a row. The United National Movement party, founded by former President Mikheil Saakashvili, is considered its main opponent, just as in the last election. The parties will need to pass the 5% threshold to enter the parliament.