Myanmar to see 10 parties contesting statewide during 2025 elections — party chief

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. During the upcoming 2025 Myanmar's elections, 10 parties will participate statewide, the rest 39 - in their regions and states, Union Solidarity and Development Party Chairman Khin Yee told TASS in an exclusive interview.

"There are 49 [parties registered in Myanmar] for today. Among them 10 have countrywide coverage, the rest will participate in elections in their regions and states," he said.

On February 1, 2021, Myanmar's military command announced the removal of the country's civilian leadership, including President Win Myint and State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, as well as the introduction of a year-long state of emergency, which has been extended several times. Army officials attributed the removal of the civilian leadership to widespread fraud, which the military claimed occurred in the November 2020 general parliamentary elections. According to official results, they were won by supporters of the National League for Democracy party, which was actually in power before the military coup.