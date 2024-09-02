Ties with Russia, China help stability in Belarus amid sanctions — president

MINSK, September 2. /TASS/. Cooperation with Russia, China and a number of other friendly countries has helped Minsk reduce the impact of Western sanctions, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"It’s only thanks to the fact that we have built relations with Russia and China in the east, as well as with other countries, including African nations, that we have been able to maintain balance," the BelTA news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying at a meeting with students at Vitebsk State University.

He expressed confidence that the world would eventually become more equitable, tempering US influence around the world.

According to the Belarusian president, the current confrontation is not just about the media space and the economy but it is also about fighting on the battlefield. "The conflict is at our doorstep. The war in Ukraine is a problem for us [Belarus], too. It’s no longer a war between Russia and Ukraine. It’s a war between Russia, backed by some countries that are helping it, albeit just the slightest bit, and at least NATO member states. This is why [Belarus] needs to do a lot to stop these terrible processes," Lukashenko pointed out.