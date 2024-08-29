Ukrainian general attended secret meeting with NATO commanders in Germany, Bild says

BERLIN, August 29. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Ground Forces Commander Alexander Pavlyuk secretly met in Germany with ground forces commanders from 35 mostly European countries, Bild reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, the behind-closed-doors meeting took place in Dresden amid heightened security measures from August 27 to 29. The event was held at the invitation of German Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant-General Alfons Mais. The US was represented by US Army Commander in Europe and Africa Darryl Williams. The participants of the event were instructed not to reveal any information about the meeting on social networks so it didn’t become a target of espionage attacks, according to Bild.

Featured at the event were the latest models of German military equipment, such as the 18-million-euro wheel-tracked Skyranger air-defense system that can shoot down drones from a distance of 3 kilometers. One other weapon on display was the 10-million-euro RCH-155 crewless wheel-tracked howitzer that can engage targets while on the move. Ukraine is set to take delivery of 54 such howitzers in 2025.