Israeli army eliminates 12 armed radicals in Jenin, Tulkarm in 24 hours — press service

TEL AVIV, August 29. /TASS/. The Israeli army eliminated 12 armed radicals and arrested ten suspected terrorists during the first twenty-four hours of the counter-terrorist operation in the northern West Bank cities of Jenin and Tulkarm, the army press service reported.

In addition, during the first day of the operation in the northern West Bank "dozens of explosive devices were dismantled" and a large number of weapons and ammunition were confiscated, the military added.

On the morning of August 28, the army press service reported that the Israeli military launched a "counterterrorism operation" in the northern West Bank cities of Jenin and Tulkarm.