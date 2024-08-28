Telegram founder’s arrest may harm activists, dissidents worldwide — expert

WASHINGTON, August 28. /TASS/. The arrest of Telegram messaging app founder Pavel Durov by French authorities may harm activists and dissidents across the world as well as give a wrong impression of encrypted messaging services, Foreign Policy said citing Mallory Knodel, a cryptography researcher at New York University.

In her opinion, "Durov’s arrest and the conversation around it could create misconceptions about encryption and hurt activists and dissidents around the world who rely on encrypted messaging for safety."

"These kinds of violations could happen on any platform […] and these alleged crimes are not related to whether the service is encrypted," she said. "I do worry about this sort of perception of encrypted applications as being a place that enables these kinds of crimes to be committed," the expert noted.

According to Knodel, arresting a technology executive for content shared on their platform sets a dangerous precedent. "It’s definitely an extreme measure, and it feels like it’s intended to send a message," she added.

Durov was detained at Le Bourget Airport outside Paris on August 24; his custody was extended to 96 hours the next day. The Paris prosecutor’s office suspects him of being complicit in illegal drug trafficking, crimes against children and fraud.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the decision was not politically motivated, and emphasized the need to wait for a court decision. He stressed that France was committed to freedom of speech and communication, as well as to innovation and business activities, like never before.

The Russian Embassy in France told TASS that it intends to ensure that Durov’s rights are protected and that he receives consular access due him, but "France has been avoiding cooperation on this issue so far."