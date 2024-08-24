Robert F. Kennedy Jr. joins Trump at Arizona rally

NEW YORK, August 24. /TASS/. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who earlier suspended independent campaign for US president, joined Republican hopeful Donald Trump at a rally in Arizona.

"He’s highly respected; he’s a great person. I’ve known him for so long," Trump said at the rally.

He described Kennedy’s presidential campaign as extraordinary. "Had he been allowed to enter the Democratic primary, he would have easily beaten Joe Biden," the Republican presidential candidate added.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on August 23 that he was suspending his campaign. He threw his support to Trump, saying that he shared the latter’s positions on critical issues, including Ukraine.