LJUBLJANA, August 23. /TASS/. The kamikaze drone attack on the Kursk nuclear power plant represented an attempt to unleash the third world war, said Slovenian National Party Chairman Zmago Jelincic.

"The goal of the drone attack was to cause a Chernobyl-like disaster and contaminate all of Europe with radiation. Fortunately, this unprecedented terrorist attack failed. It was an attempt to unleash World War III," the politician said.

Earlier, a law enforcement agency told TASS that overnight into August 22, the Kiev regime attempted a kamikaze drone attack on a nuclear power plant in the Kursk Region. The drone was shot down and found near the spent nuclear fuel storage facility. According to the law enforcement agency, that was not the first time that Russian electronic warfare capabilities suppressed a Ukrainian drone near the Kursk nuclear power plant. Similar events also took place on August 14 and 16, 2024.

Later, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS that the Kiev regime's attempt to attack the Kursk nuclear power plant with a kamikaze drone was an act of nuclear terrorism.