Harris pledges to ensure that US has most powerful military force

CHICAGO /Illinois/, August 23. /TASS/. Accepting the Democratic presidential nomination, US Vice President Kamala Harris pledged to ensure that her country always has the strongest military force in the world.

"As commander-in-chief, I will ensure America always has the strongest, most lethal fighting force in the world," she said on the final day of the Democratic national convention in Chicago.

"And I will fulfill our sacred obligation to care for our troops and their families, and I will always honor and never disparage their service and their sacrifice," she added.