Chinese State Council premier arrives in Belarus on official visit

MINSK, August 22. /TASS/. Premier of China's State Council Li Qiang has arrived in Belarus on an official visit, where he will hold talks with the Belarusian leadership on expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation, the Belarusian government press service told TASS.

The Chinese official was welcomed by Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko at Minsk National Airport.

According to the Pool of the First Telegram channel, which is close to the Belarusian president's press service, the heads of government are scheduled to hold a number of meetings. They are expected to sign a package of economic agreements. In addition, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will meet with Li Qiang.

Earlier, the head of the Belarusian government said that Minsk and Beijing were planning to sign a set of economic agreements. Golovchenko believes that these documents will consolidate plans for a promising partnership between Belarus and China in key areas of cooperation, namely on economy, trade, industrial and technological cooperation, science, education, transportation, digital development, green initiatives and regional cooperation.

Minsk is also interested in signing a detailed plan for the coordination of the two countries' industrial policy within the implementation of a comprehensive strategy of joint industrial development during the visit of the premier.