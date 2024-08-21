Situation in Kursk Region not affecting gas supplies to Hungary — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, August 21. /TASS/. The situation with combat operations in the area of the Sudzha gas metering station in the Kursk Region of Russia did not affect gas supplies to Hungary, Foreign Ministry of Hungary Peter Szijjarto said.

"Hungary's energy supply is secured," the minister said, cited by Reuters.

Further to the transit via Ukraine passing through the Sudzha station, Hungary is receiving gas at present over the TurkStream pipeline and its branches to Bulgaria and Serbia.

The large-scale attack of the Ukrainian army against the Kursk Region was launched on August 6. The federal state of emergency is in effect in the region.