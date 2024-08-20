Regular Ramstein format meeting on Ukraine scheduled for September 6

BERLIN, August 20. /TASS/. The next meeting of the contact group on military assistance to Ukraine in the Ramstein format will be held on September 6 at the US Ramstein airbase in Germany, DPA reported.

According to the agency, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin has invited the so-called contact group on Ukraine to a regular meeting at Ramstein Air Force Base in Rhineland-Palatinate. Further support for Ukraine is likely to be high on the agenda. The contact group includes about 50 countries. Non-NATO nations were also invited, just as they have been to previous meetings.

This is the 24th meeting of the contact group on Ukraine, although most of the discussions were held via video link, DPA recalls. The informal name of the contact group refers to the US Ramstein airbase, where the first meeting on military aid to Kiev was held in April 2022.

Russian authorities have repeatedly said that pumping Ukraine with weapons will not reduce Russia's resolve and will not change the course of the special military operation.