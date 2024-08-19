India ready to extend all support for peaceful resolution of Ukraine conflict — MFA

NEW DELHI, August 19. /TASS/. India is ready to provide all possible support and contribute to a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine, Indian Deputy Foreign Minister Tanmaya Lal said at a briefing.

According to him, India continues to engage with all parties to the conflict. Lal recalled Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Moscow in early July.

"India is willing to provide all possible support and contribution required to help find peaceful solutions to this complex issue and at this stage," the diplomat emphasized.

Earlier, Lal confirmed that Modi would pay an official visit to Ukraine on August 23 at the invitation of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. Before traveling to Kiev, the Indian prime minister will be in Poland on August 21-22.