Iran retains right to retaliate for Hamas chief's killing despite Gaza talks — diplomat

DOHA, August 19. /TASS/. Consultations on a ceasefire for the Gaza Strip don’t cancel Iran’s right to retaliate for the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Palestinian movement Hamas, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said.

"The issue has nothing to do with Iran’s legitimate right to retaliate against the aggressor," the Fars news agency quoted him as saying. Kanaani pointed out that Tehran "is not seeking to escalate tensions in the region and supports joint good faith efforts aimed at ensuring a ceasefire" in Gaza. "However, we reiterate Iran’s inalienable right to defend its rights and punish the aggressor," he added.

According to the Iranian diplomat, "no one questions the need for an immediate ceasefire" in the Gaza Strip. "In the past few months, Iran has been one of the countries doing their best to put an end to the brutal massacre," he noted. Kanaani emphasized that the ball was now in the court of Israel and the US.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and the killing of Fuad Shukr, a top commander of the Lebanon-based Hezbollah movement, in Beirut. Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah blamed the killings on Israel, vowing to take revenge.

Another round of consultations on a ceasefire for Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages took place in Doha on August 15. Egypt, Qatar and the US said in a joint statement that the talks "were conducted in a positive atmosphere." The US, backed by Qatar and Egypt, presented a proposal to Israel and to Hamas that closes the remaining gaps between them. However, Hamas said that the new US initiative only took Israel’s interests into account.

The mediators agreed to hold another meeting in Cairo before the end of the week. "Working teams will continue technical work over the coming days on the details of implementation, including arrangements to implement the agreement’s extensive humanitarian provisions, as well as specifics relating to hostages and detainees," the statement adds.