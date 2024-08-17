Negotiators express ‘cautious optimism’ about Gaza — Israeli premier’s office

TEL AVIV, August 18. /TASS/. Israeli negotiators informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about their "cautious optimism" regarding the ceasefire deal that would pave the way to the release of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli premier’s office said.

"The negotiating team briefed the prime minister on the status of the Doha talks. The group expressed cautious optimism regarding the possibility about advancing a deal, based on the May 27 plan, which contains components that are acceptable to Israel," the statement says.

The statement also expresses hope that the "heavy pressure" on Palestine’s radical Hamas movement "from the United States and the mediators" leads to "the removal of its opposition" to the American proposal, and "allow for a breakthrough in the contacts."

Another round Gaza ceasefire and hostage release consultation began in Doha on August 15. The Qatari side was represented by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani. The United States was represented by CIA Director Willian Burns, and the Egyptian delegation was led by intelligence chief Abbas Kamel. David Barnea, the director of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, represented Israel.

The mediators said in their joint statement that the talks were held a in positive atmosphere and the sides agreed to hold the next meeting in Cairo next week. Technical groups will continue work on mechanisms of the implementation of key provisions of the future agreement, including those concerning the exchange of hostages held in the Gaza Strip for Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, as we all the humanitarian situation in the enclave.