US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 16 times in past day

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area 16 times during the past day, Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Friday.

"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said. "Two pairs of the coalition’s F-15 and two pairs of Rafale fighter jets, as well as a pair of F/A-18 fighter bombers and four pairs of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, 16 times during the day."

According to Ignasyuk, the Russian reconciliation center conducted humanitarian actions in the settlements of Skalbiya and Maharda in the Hama governorate and distributed 1.4 tons of food among civilians.

Apart from that, six shelling attacks by terrorist groups were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone. "One Syrian soldier was wounded as a result of a drone attack on positions of Syrian government forces near the settlement of Hazarin in the Idlib governorate," Ignasyuk added.