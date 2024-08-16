Infrastructure facilities suffer damage in Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk Region

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Infrastructure facilities in Ukraine’s eastern Dnepropetrovsk Region have suffered damage from explosions, regional military administration head Sergey Lysak said.

"Infrastructure facilities have been damaged, <...> as well as a powerline," he wrote on Telegram. However, Lysak did not provide any details about the incident.

Earlier, air raid warnings were issued and then lifted in a number of Ukrainian regions, including the Dnepropetrovsk Region and the country’s capital of Kiev.