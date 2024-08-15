Israel eliminated over 17,000 radicals during operation in Gaza — IDF

TEL AVIV, August 15. /TASS/. The Israeli troops have eliminated over 17,000 Palestinian radicals during the operation in the Gaza Strip, IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari said during a briefing.

"By this point, we have eliminated over 17,000 terrorists," he said.

Hagari underscored that the Israeli troops "continue to fight in Gaza, maneuver in Rafah, Khan Yunis, the central part of Gaza and attack everywhere."

"As a part of our significant success on the ground in the past week, we have eliminated about 50 underground structures near the Philadelphi Corridor [an area near the Egyptian border - TASS]," he said.

"The large-scale combat action and high achievements in the process undermine Hamas’ ability to raise its head and recover, and we are determined to keep it that way," the spokesman said.