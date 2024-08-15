IRGC military adviser wounded in US-led coalition attack on Syria dies in Iran

DUBAI, August 15. /TASS/. A military adviser for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite armed forces units), wounded in Syria during a US-led coalition airstrike, has died in Iran, IRGC commander Lieutenant General Hossein Salami said.

"Colonel Guardsman Ahmadreza Afshari from the IRGC's Air and Space Advisory Forces who was transferred to Iran for medical treatment following an air attack by coalition forces invading Syria, died today from injuries sustained in the airstrike," the Tasnim news agency quoted Salami as saying.

According to the IRGC chief, the strike took place between July 22 and August 6.

Iranian military advisers are in Syria at the request of the Arab republic's government and are serving as consultants in the fight against terrorist groups. Meanwhile, many IRGC soldiers have been killed by Israeli Air Force strikes in Syria.

In fact, the United States military contingent has no legal right to be in Syria. The presence of the US military is accompanied by the plundering of the Arab republic's oil resources and increased economic pressure. "The Americans are flagrantly violating Syria's sovereignty and destabilizing the situation in order to prolong their occupation," the Arab republic's Foreign Ministry stressed.