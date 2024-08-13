RIO DE JANEIRO, August 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian leadership made a fatal mistake by launching a massive attack on the Kursk Region and will have to answer for its actions, a political expert said in an article for the Brasil247 news outlet.

"Like all previous interventionists, Ukraine and NATO will have to pay a high price for attacking Russian territory," Marcelo Zero, an adviser to the leadership of the Workers' Party, said. "This was also the case with Napoleon and the Nazis," he pointed out.

The expert emphasized that the attack on Russian territory is aimed at convincing Kiev's Western partners that Ukraine can not only hold its own in the conflict, but also allegedly threaten Russia on its own territory. "This is an attempt to convince Western partners that Ukraine should not be forced into any negotiations and that, on the contrary, more aid should be sent," he said.

The Ukrainian armed forces attacked Russia’s Kursk Region on August 6. The attack killed 12 civilians, wounded 121 people, including 10 children. A total of 69 injured are in hospitals; the condition of 17 of them is assessed as serious.

According to the latest information from the Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost up to 1,610 servicemen, 32 tanks and 23 armored personnel carriers since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk area.