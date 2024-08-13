Israel tells partners it will retaliate potential Iranian direct attack — radio

TEL AVIV, August 13. /TASS/. Israel has informed the US and a number of European countries that the response to any direct Iranian attack on the country will be a strike on Iranian territory, Army Radio reported, without citing sources.

According to the radio, the purpose of sending such notifications is to "reduce in advance the pressure" on Israel from the international community in the immediate aftermath of an expected Iranian attack. As part of these notifications, the Israeli side makes it clear that "whatever the outcome of the [Iranian] attack," Israel is "determined to attack Iran in response," even if the Iranian attack does not result in casualties on the Israeli side, the radio station said.

Another round of escalation in the Middle East followed the assassination in Tehran of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Palestinian movement Hamas, and the liquidation in Beirut of Hezbollah military chief Fouad Shokr. Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah blamed Israel for the incidents and said they would not leave them unanswered.

On August 12, Fox News quoted sources as saying that Iran could attack Israel in less than 24 hours.