One of hostages in Gaza killed by guard, Hamas says

CAIRO, August 12. /TASS/. The radical Palestinian movement Hamas has claimed that one of the Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip was killed by his guard while two female hostages sustained serious wounds.

"During two unrelated incidents, two fighters who were tasked with guarding hostages, shot one of the prisoners and seriously wounded two female hostages," Abu Ubaidah, spokesman for the Hamas' Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades military wing, wrote on his Telegram channel. According to him, currently, the Palestinian radicals are "trying to save the lives" of the two wounded hostages.

The spokesman pinned the blame for the incident on the Israeli government which "by its actions, is provoking the fighters [of the Hamas’ military wing] which leads to the prisoners’ worsened living conditions."