Military operation in Ukraine

Attack on Kursk Region may be strategic misstep for Ukraine — media

The Economist notes that many servicemen involved in the attacks on the Kursk Region were notified just a day before they were deployed to the border, indicating that the Kiev regime put the operation together last-minute

LONDON, August 12. /TASS/. The massive attack Ukraine launched on the Kursk Region may backfire on Kiev from a strategic point of view, given its overall shortage of resources, The Economist said in an opinion piece.

According to the magazine, the ultimate goal of the Ukrainian attacks on the Kursk Region remains unclear. In addition, the Ukrainian armed forces' actions have in no way strengthened their positions in the combat zone. In particular, Kiev failed to pull Russian forces out of Donbass and Kharkov. The edition also notes that many servicemen involved in the attacks on the Kursk Region were notified just a day before they were deployed to the border, indicating that the Kiev regime put the operation together last-minute. "The mathematics of war have never favoured Ukraine, which must husband its limited resources, and an assault deep inside <...> Russian territory risks making the situation worse," The Economist concluded.

Ukrainian forces started a major attack on the Kursk Region on August 6. Missile attack alerts have been issued repeatedly in the region since then. According to the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry, more than 8,000 people have been evacuated from border areas over the past day due to Ukrainian attacks, and more than 6, 000 people have been placed in temporary accommodation centers.

Hospitals have admitted 69 people that were injured in Ukrainian shelling of the Kursk Region, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said. Of them, 17 are in serious condition. According to the latest data from the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine has lost up to 1,350 troops, 29 tanks and 23 armored personnel carriers since the start of hostilities in the Kursk Region.

Military operation in Ukraine
Protests in Bangladesh
Bangladesh goes through 'student-led revolution' — country’s interim prime minister
Muhammad Yunus noted that the resignations of senior government members, including the former chief justice of the Supreme Court, have been conducted legally
Top Russian defense official lists four conditions for success in confrontation with West
"It is important to understand that success in modern military conflicts is possible only if the basic conditions are fulfilled simultaneously," Andrey Belousov stressed
IAEA says its experts saw dark smoke in ZNPP’s northern area following explosions
It was reported that Ukrainian forces struck ZNPP’s cooling systems with a kamikaze drone
Zaporozhye NPP cooling tower burns out after drone attack, no danger of collapse
The plant’s operation was not affected by the fire, as it was shut down and the cooling towers were not involved in cooling
Iran's response to Israeli actions to be severe but just — general
"There are two forces at play in this environment - the situation in the region and domestic issues," Ali Shadmani noted
Press review: Day three of Ukraine's assault on Kursk and US urges Iran to keep cool head
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 9th
Russia ready to develop system of equal indivisible security in world — Putin
The president emphasized that dozens of countries have sent delegations to the forum, more than 120 companies have announced their participation, and several foreign expositions will be placed at the Army 2024 forum site
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Russian tank crews destroy Ukrainian armored units in Kursk region border area
After completing the task, tank crews change positions to prevent return fire from enemy artillery, the Russian Defense Ministry noted
Serbian president praises police tactics during protests
I am happy that we reacted so calmly, peacefully and wisely despite the violence against people and the country as a whole, Aleksandar Vucic said
Press review: Russia beats back Ukraine in Kursk and US, Australia make missiles together
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 8th
French capital of Paris closes 2024 Summer Olympics
Mayor of the city of Los Angeles Karen Bass received the Olympic flag at the end of the official closing ceremony because the United States is set to host the 2028 Summer Olympics
Putin not excluding new Ukrainian attacks against Russian border areas
"If it is relatively calm at present in the Bryansk Region, it does not mean the situation tomorrow will remain the same," the Russian president added
Belarusian air defense takes down aerial targets flying from Ukraine — Lukashenko
Overnight and today, since early morning, the search has been on for what was eliminated, Lukashenko said
Google deactivates accounts of Russian context ad service users
Showing of ads in the Russian territory was turned off in the Google network since March 2022 and Russians cannot create new accounts
Ukrainian forces active on border with Russia’s Belgorod Region
Krasnoyaruzhsky district residents will be moved to safer places, the governor said
Ukrainian forces did not attempt second attack on ZNPP, Energodar overnight
On August 11, the ZNPP press service reported a Ukrainian drone strike in the area of the cooling towers
UK’s Sebastian Coe to consider running for IOC president — report
The IOC is to select its next president in March of 2025
Su-25 fighter crews destroy Ukrainian troops, equipment in Kursk region border area
The crews of Su-25 fighters launched an attack with unguided air-to-air missiles against a concentration of manpower
Two-state solution to guarantee peace in Middle East, says Palestinian leader Abbas
Abbas was set to pay an official visit to Russia on August 12-14 and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday
Russian army’s advance grows rapidly amid Ukraine’s Kursk offensive — Putin
Russian troops are confidently advancing forward along the entire battle contact line, the Russian leader stressed
Russian air defenses down 18 Ukrainian drones over country's territories over past day
Attempts of the Kiev to carry out an attacks with the use of airplane-type UAVs have been thwarted, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Ukraine’s attack on Kursk Region calls peace solution into question — Chinese expert
A massive attack by the Ukrainian military on the Kursk Region began on August 6
Israeli army on high alert on all borders
"The Israel Defense Forces continues active operations in the war against terrorism across all borders," Anna Ukolova noted
Russia’s Battlegroup North strikes ‘Foreign Legion’ in Kharkov Region
According to the military agency, the enemy lost up to 95 troops, four pickup trucks, two howitzers and a self-propelled artillery system
Fire at ZNPP burning near cooling towers
It was the result of Ukranian shelling, the plant said
Moscow's response to Ukrainian forces strikes on Russian regions will not take long — MFA
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova drew attention to the fact that Ukrainian missile attacks and drone attacks on Russian regions are clearly terrorist in nature
Palestinian leader Abbas to visit Russia on August 12-14
The main topic of discussion will be the Palestinian-Israeli conflict
Lithuania hands note of protest to Russia over 'attack' on embassy
Meanwhile, the situation is calm in the area, with police officers stationed near the embassy
Hezbollah launches rocket attack on Israeli border command post
The attack targeted the headquarters of the 146th division of the Israeli troops
Over 50 Russian regions ready to receive Kursk Region residents
"Every center should offer proper living conditions, drinking water, meals and basic necessities," the Russian Emergencies Ministry said
Captive Ukrainian soldier reveals main goal of operation in Russia’s Kursk Region
According to the captive Ukrainian service member, after the shelling attack began, the troops went to hide in basements
Press review: Kursk fighting moves Belarus to action and nations line up for BRICS summit
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 12th
Putin expects mutually beneficial contracts at Army 2024 international arms show
"I have no doubt that this event will help strengthen the existing ties and forge new ones by signing mutually beneficial contracts with Russia’s Defense Ministry and defense industry enterprises," the head of state said in a video address
New Russian weapons prove effective on battlefield — Putin
Designers, engineers and scientists continue to work at defense plants taking into account the combat experience gained during the special military operation, the Russian leader said
Novel multifunctional SU-30SM2 fighter jets supplied to Russian Defense Ministry — UAC
According to the UAC, the new jets are outfitted with cutting-edge high-precision weapons capable of delivering strikes on air, land, and sea
Mint of Finland announces closing
All the projects will be ended by next spring
In Russia’s Kursk Region, Ukraine suffers losses and captured soldier gives testimony
In the Kauchuk area, Ukrainian mobile groups riding armored vehicles were stopped as they attempted a breakthrough into Russian territory
POWs says Ukrainian military’s plan was to reach Kursk, Belgorod
According to Ruslan Poltoratsky, the Ukrainian command called the operation "Ukraine's last hope"
Russia redeploys recon, attack drone units to Kursk Region — governor
The technical capabilities of our units allow us to provide substantial support to the region, which came under terrorist attacks by the enemy, Yevgeny Balitsky said
Russian forces hit three Ukrainian ammo warehouses in Zaporozhye Region — politician
According to Vladimir Rogov, there have been no fundamental changes on the line of engagement in the Zaporozhye Region in recent days
Concern mounts in Netherlands about superbug from Ukraine
According to the report, superbugs are often found in Ukrainian soldiers, who undergo treatment in the country
Sevmash forms Russia's new generation nuclear submarine fleet — CEO
Mikhail Budnichenko recalled the recent transatlantic voyage of the nuclear-powered submarine Kazan, which arrived in the port of the Cuban capital Havana as part of a group of Northern Fleet ships after the completion of exercises in the Atlantic
Russia needs to reach Kiev and beyond in course of special military operation — Medvedev
"We will stop only when we consider it appropriate and beneficial," the Russian Security Council deputy chairman stressed
Middle East tensions can ‘easily’ escalate into regional war — Biden
The plan I put together, endorsed by the G7, endorsed by the UN Security Council, et cetera, is still viable, US President said
F-16 fighter jets spotted over Kherson Region in first such case — official
Pavel Filipchuk said that the F-16s will soon be featured as exhibits at a Moscow display of captured military equipment
Press review: Zelensky seeks to pass buck to the people and xenophobia sweeps Britain
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 5th
New modification of Pantsyr system developed for defense against massive attacks
The system is equipped with mini-missiles to defeat drones and, unlike the Pantsir-S1 system, has no cannon armament
Russian forces prevent Ukrainian forces from regrouping near Dnieper — Defense Ministry
The Russian Armed Forces are also continuing to actively work to destroy Ukrainian FPV drones, reconnaissance and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, head of the group's press center Roman Kodryan said
Russia urges global community to influence Kiev after attack on nuke plant — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky "and all those behind him - first and foremost, Washington and London - see nuclear power plants as a tool for terrorist activities"
Russian forces repel over 20 Ukrainian counterattacks at LPR borders over week
"In the reporting period, Ukraine’s armed formations lost about 9,150 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries," Andrey Marochko said
Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 39.3 mcm via Sudzha
The nomination for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected
Chechen commander sees Ukraine facing defeat after Kursk Region fighting
Apty Alaudinov also noted that the Russian Armed Forces were doing everything to defend Russian territories
Russia unveils new BTR-22 armored vehicle with jammer at Army 2024 arms show
The new armored vehicle features a set of protective screens and an LGSh-689 electronic warfare system
Biden calls Trump ‘genuine danger to American security’
He also subjected the Supreme Court to sharp criticism, and reiterated a proposal to reform it
Captured Ukrainian serviceman says foreigners take part in attack on Russian Kursk Region
Ruslan Poltoratsky said that "they were speaking English, Polish, maybe even French"
Russian troops prevent attempts by Ukrainian army to break through deep into Kursk region
The ministry added that the Russian military destroyed four armored personnel carriers
Medvedev calls for crushing enemy, learning lessons from developments in Kursk Region
In his opinion, Kiev was particularly guided by a desire to demonstrate the best sides of its dwindling forces to its masters in order to get more money and weapons
Russia begins mass production of heavy-duty UAV Privet-82XL
According to the company’s representative, the drone with an increased payload will allow unexpected strikes to be carried out on the enemy deep within the frontlines.
Zaporozhye NPP cooling tower sustains severe damage after Ukrainian military strike
The emergency units at the scene put out the fire by 11:30 p.m. local time
IAEA confirms drone strike did not affect ZNPP’s safety
The agency pointed out that the plant's two cooling towers are outside its perimeter and a strike on them would not directly affect ZNPP's six units
Israel to strike back like never before if Iran, Hezbollah cause major damage — minister
Yoav Gallant also expressed hope that Israel's enemies will come to their senses and not cause war to break out on additional fronts
Ka-52 helicopter crews destroy Ukrainian servicemen, equipment in Kursk region border area
The Defense Ministry said the strike was carried out with unguided S-8 air-launched missiles
Ukrainian combat group operationally encircled in Toretsk area, says DPR
Russian troops have achieved considerable success in all the frontline areas, especially in the Pokrovsk direction, in particular, near the settlements of Grodovka and Novogrodovka, Igor Kimakovsky said
Kiev will lose in Kursk, beyond — top brass
Apty Alaudinov also emphasized that "in reality the tide can be turned"
Russia says its troops prevented Ukrainian attempts to break deeper into Kursk Region
Defense Ministry said the Russian military destroyed four armored vehicles, including three US-made Stryker armored fighting vehicles
It is essential to ensure effective struggle against Ukrainian saboteurs — Putin
Civilian agencies must also ensure the supply of the security forces with everything they need, the head of state pointed out
Gas prices in Europe up to over $460 per 1,000 cubic meters
Investors are concerned of the situation with gas transit via Ukraine amid reports on a large-scale attack of the Ukrainian Army against Russia’s Kursk Region
Rosatom CEO slams Ukrainian drone attack on ZNPP 'new level of nuclear aggression'
According to Alexey Likhachev, the attack, among other things, was also aimed at firefighters who arrived to extinguish the fire
Ukrainian attack on ZNPP can be characterized as act of nuclear terrorism — Rosatom
Strike was delivered targeting the NPP’s equipment, which must be cooling water of the power plant in the standard operation mode, statement reads
Russian defense chief sees special military op as armed conflict between Moscow, West
According to Andrey Belousov, the armed confrontation "is driven by the desire of the US and its allies to maintain their dominance and prevent the construction of a new multipolar and equitable world order"
Sanctions make Russian defense industry stronger, minister says
Anton Alikhanov thanked the personnel of defense companies and all those working in the defense industry for their "love for the country, devoted work and professionalism"
Serbian president says Russia warns of preparations for Western-backed coup
"Those who dream of achieving something by force will fail," Aleksandar Vucic said
Putin orders to heighten security measures at strategic facilities in Zaporozhye Region
Russian president pointed out to the need to raise awareness and pay close attention regarding all regional facilities of the strategic importance, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said
Musk's assertions about ancient Martian civilizations could hold true — Roscosmos
Earlier on Tuesday, Elon Musk spoke at a conference in Los Angeles, during which he suggested that humanity could find evidence of ancient civilizations existing on Mars
Russian forces strike Ukrainian army, equipment in 127 areas over past day
It is reported that the Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 570 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and 13 motor vehicles
Ukrainian shelling leaves 17 dead, over 230 injured in Russia over past week — envoy
Rodion Miroshnik noted that the figure "is not final" because not all the bodies of the dead could be found in the region due to the massive attack on the Kursk Region
Russian company picks up pace in nuclear submarine production, CEO says
According to Mikhail Budnichenko, over the past 20 years, Sevmash has been able to restore cooperation ties that were ruined in the 1990s, revive old technologies and create new unparalleled ones
Patrols beefed up in Kursk Region to keep Ukrainian troops from looting — acting governor
Alexey Smirnov noted that although a number of settlements and district centers have been vacated, some people have opted to stay
IAEA must address Ukraine’s nuclear terrorism at Zaporozhye NPP — Rosatom CEO
"It is necessary to clearly identify the source and give this a political and international assessment," Alexey Likhachev said
Massive Belgrade protests follow "color revolutions scenario" — Interior Ministry
The organizers and instigators were warned by the police both before and during the protest that their actions were against the law, the deputy prime minister said
What we know about operation to destroy Ukrainian troops in borderline Kursk Region
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops thwarted the Ukrainian army’s attempts to carry out raids deep into the territory of Russia
Ukrainian forces attack Russia’s Belgorod Region with 42 drones over past day
In the Graivoronsky district, 44 munitions and seven drones were fired at seven settlements, two private houses, three cars, one outbuilding, one social facility
Voluntary evacuation underway in borderline Kursk Region’s Belovo district
Nikolay Volobuyev specified that cars would be available in the above settlements to get people to evacuation centers
Russian defense firm to feature advanced precision weapons at Army 2024 arms show
As Tactical Missiles Corporation CEO Boris Obnosov said, the Army forum "is the best venue for demonstrating achievements of Russia’s defense industry and promoting its products to potential customers"
Kursk Region's Sudzha is not under Ukrainian army’s control — mayor
A massive attack by the Ukrainian military on the Kursk Region began on August 6
Military delegations from 83 countries to take part in Army 2024 forum — top brass
National expositions and individual stands of defense industry enterprises of friendly countries have been formed by four states: Belarus, Iran, India and China
Ukrainian POW in Kursk Region says his fellows engaged in marauding
As the Federal Security Service reported, "the POW testified that in case of resistance by the local population they had orders to shoot everyone on the spot"
Army 2024 international military and technical forum kicks off in Moscow Region
Leading companies of the Russian defense industry will present about 1,500 products
Palestine ready for int’l peace conference on Palestinian issue, says President Abbas
A settlement to the Palestinian issue is as follows: granting the Palestinian people their right to freedom, independence and self-determination based on a two-state solution, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said
Russian forces thwart Ukrainian attempt to break through in Kursk Region
Units from Battlegroup North and reserves have been thwarting Ukrainian attempts to break through with army aviation and artillery near Ivashkovskoye, Malaya Loknya and Olgovka in the Kursk Region
NATO troops, disguised as mercenaries, control MLRS, air defense in Ukraine — top brass
NATO troops "control air defense systems, tactical missiles and multiple launch rocket systems, and are part of assault detachments," Colonel General Sergey Rudskoy said
Background radiation at Zaporozhye nuke plant normal after drone attack, overnight fire
Asked if there was any reason for local residents to worry, Yevgeniya Yashina said "no"
Ukraine’s attacks on ZNPP create false sense of admissibility of such strikes — expert
"People are being accustomed to the fact that it is possible to fire at a nuclear plant without triggering catastrophic consequences," Alexander Uvarov noted
Aftermath of night shelling: what is known about situation in Kursk region
Russia’s Kursk Region governor says measures underway to stabilize situation
According to Alexey Smirnov, additional forces and capabilities were arriving in the region
Battlegroup Center repels 3 attacks of Ukrainian army in a day — Russian Defense Ministry
Three counterattacks of the assault groups of the 142nd Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the assault brigade Lyut of the National Police of Ukraine were repelled
Cooling tower of Zaporozhye nuclear plant to undergo major repair
The fire did not affect plant operation because the plant is shut down
US vice-presidential candidate Vance proposes to deport 1 mln immigrants for a start
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has repeatedly vowed to start the largest deportation campaign in US history if he wins the election
Putin says Kiev regime attacks civilians, sees no point in talks
"It is now clear why the Kiev regime refused our proposals to return to the plan for peaceful settlement," the Russain leader underlined
IAEA experts visit site of Ukrainian drone attack, ZNPP cooling tower fire
"The inspectors were familiarized with the consequences of the strikes and the subsequent fire," the plant's spokeswoman Yevgeniya Yashina said
