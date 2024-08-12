Attack on Kursk Region may be strategic misstep for Ukraine — media

LONDON, August 12. /TASS/. The massive attack Ukraine launched on the Kursk Region may backfire on Kiev from a strategic point of view, given its overall shortage of resources, The Economist said in an opinion piece.

According to the magazine, the ultimate goal of the Ukrainian attacks on the Kursk Region remains unclear. In addition, the Ukrainian armed forces' actions have in no way strengthened their positions in the combat zone. In particular, Kiev failed to pull Russian forces out of Donbass and Kharkov. The edition also notes that many servicemen involved in the attacks on the Kursk Region were notified just a day before they were deployed to the border, indicating that the Kiev regime put the operation together last-minute. "The mathematics of war have never favoured Ukraine, which must husband its limited resources, and an assault deep inside <...> Russian territory risks making the situation worse," The Economist concluded.

Ukrainian forces started a major attack on the Kursk Region on August 6. Missile attack alerts have been issued repeatedly in the region since then. According to the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry, more than 8,000 people have been evacuated from border areas over the past day due to Ukrainian attacks, and more than 6, 000 people have been placed in temporary accommodation centers.

Hospitals have admitted 69 people that were injured in Ukrainian shelling of the Kursk Region, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said. Of them, 17 are in serious condition. According to the latest data from the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine has lost up to 1,350 troops, 29 tanks and 23 armored personnel carriers since the start of hostilities in the Kursk Region.