Massive Belgrade protests follow "color revolutions scenario" — Interior Ministry

BELGRADE, August 11. /TASS/. Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said that protests in Belgrade against the plans to open a mine for the extraction of the lithium-bearing mineral jadarite, which included 27,000, followed "the scenario of color revolutions."

"The Serbian Ministry of Interior reports that after the end of protests on Terazije Square, serious violations of public order and law were committed," Dacic was quoted by the Ministry.

"The organizers and instigators were warned by the police both before and during the protest that their actions were against the law. All those who committed crimes and misdemeanors will be prosecuted," the deputy prime minister said.

On August 10, a crowd of thousands protesting plans to open a jadarite mine marched through the streets of Belgrade after gathering in the city center.

On August 9, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that Russia had warned the country's leadership about mass riots being prepared in the country, organized by representatives of Western countries.