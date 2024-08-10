{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 39.6 mcm via Sudzha

The pumping volume has increased almost by 3% versus Friday

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Gazprom supplies gas for Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 39.6 mln cubic meters (mcm) per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station in Russia’s Kursk Region, a Gazprom representative told reporters, adding that the request for pumping through Sokhranovka had been rejected by the Ukrainian side.

Thus, the pumping volume has increased almost by 3% versus Friday.

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side via the Sudzha gas pumping station - 39.6 mln cubic meters as of August 10. The nomination for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected," he said.

On Friday, August 9, the pumping volume equaled 38.5 mln cubic meters, having increased by 3% versus Thursday (37.3 mln cubic meters). On Wednesday, it was at 39.4 mln cubic meters with the August average being over 42 mln cubic meters.

Earlier it was reported on the website of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) that nominations for transit of Russian gas to Europe through Ukrainian territory on August 10 could be about 39.6 mln cubic meters.

On Friday, Gazprom spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said that events near Sudzha in the Kursk Region had led to a sharp rise in prices for both natural gas and LNG, inquiring as to who benefits from this.

On August 6, the Ukrainian armed forces launched a massive attack on Russia’s Kursk Region, where the Sudzha gas metering station (GMS) is located. The transit line through it remains the only route for Russian gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine. Russian gas supplies have been going through Ukraine in reduced volumes since May 2022, when the Ukrainian GTS Operator announced the termination of transit to Europe through the Sokhranovka station due to force majeure: the company allegedly cannot control the Novopskov compressor station in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). However, Gazprom saw no reason to change or stop the pumping schedule.

Tags
Gazprom
Gaza authorities confirm deadly Israeli strike on school — AFP
The number of fatalities at this time is 90 to 100, several dozen have been injured
Kursk Region's Sudzha is not under Ukrainian army’s control — mayor
A massive attack by the Ukrainian military on the Kursk Region began on August 6
Russian diplomats in US to seek access to extradited Russian national Petrov
According to the consul general, a request for a consular meeting with him had already been sent to US officials
IN BRIEF: What we know about massive Ukrainian attack on Kursk Region
The number of civilian casualties has increased to five, while as many as 28 people have been injured
Mi-28NM helicopters strike Ukrainian units in Kursk Region — Russian Defense Ministry
According to the statement, the helicopters fired unguided S-13 air rockets at detected targets
Olympic chief Bach says his re-election after next IOC presidential run still possible
Athletes from Russia were subjected to a series of sanctions since IOC President Bach took the reign over the IOC
Russian army destroys Ukrainian armored vehicles in Kursk Region using loitering munitions
The Defense Ministry released footage showing the destruction of equipment
Russian tanks take positions to eliminate Ukrainian mobile armored groups in Kursk Region
The military agency has also published footage of tank crews moving to their firing positions
Russian chess player may be banned for life after trying to poison opponent
The RCF executive added that the federation is deeply disappointed by the incident involving chess player Umaiganat Osmanova
Ukraine moves SS Bears, other units to Kharkov for provocations — politician
Vladimir Rogov believes that the Ukrainian military may be preparing active actions on the border of the Belgorod Region
IAEA chief calls for 'maximum restraint' around Kursk nuke plant
Rafael Grossi also noted that it is necessary to ensure the physical integrity of a nuclear power plant regardless of its location
Iran may reconsider plans of multi-pronged attack on Israel — media
According to Politico, two senior US officials said that the Washington administration "has in recent days worked through diplomatic channels"
Nicosia holds rally of solidarity with Kursk Region residents
The rally participants created a symbolic composition out of icons, flowers, toys, candles and flags near the embassy fence
Rosatom temporarily reduces staff at Kursk-2 nuke plant construction site
A federal state of emergency was declared in the Kursk Region on August 9 amid an attack by the Ukrainian army
S-500 system to be supplied to Armed Forces after 2015
Victor Gumenny said the advanced systems may solve the tasks of air-space defence and may fight hypersonic weapons
Russia needs to reach Kiev and beyond in course of special military operation — Medvedev
"We will stop only when we consider it appropriate and beneficial," the Russian Security Council deputy chairman stressed
Putin signs law allowing foreign banks to open branches in Russia
Foreign banks will have the right to work in the securities market through a branch created in Russia
Putin signs law on legalizing cryptocurrency mining in Russia
Only Russian legal entities and individual entrepreneurs included in a register will have the right to mine
Serbian president says Russia warns of preparations for Western-backed coup
"Those who dream of achieving something by force will fail," Aleksandar Vucic said
Newborn in Guinea named after Russian president — TV
According to Fernand Kamano, his wife and relatives supported his decision
US Department of the Treasury sanctions several Belarusian airlines and factories
The US Treasury Department has published a general license that sets a deadline of September 10 for completing transactions with Belcanto, Rubistar, and Rada
Self-propelled gun for airborne troops on trials in special military operation zone
"The Lotos is created to replace the Nona self-propelled artillery unit in service in artillery units of airborne troops since 1981," President of Kalashnikov Holding Alan Lushnikov said
Kiev will lose in Kursk, beyond — top brass
Apty Alaudinov also emphasized that "in reality the tide can be turned"
Blinken speaks with Israeli defense minister, reiterates need for ceasefire
US Secretary of State also "discussed how escalation is in no party’s interest"
Gazprom spokesman links rise in gas prices to Kursk fighting, Norwegian facility repairs
According to Sergey Kupriyanov, planned preventive maintenance work at facilities in the Norwegian gas industry could also be a significant factor
What we know about Russian operation against Ukrainian formations in Kursk Region
The operation to destroy enemy formations is ongoing, and Ukrainian attempts to advance into Russia have been thwarted
Russia announces counterterrorism measures in Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions
The Russian National Antiterrorism Committee said the government is taking action to ensure the safety of people, maintain law and order and strengthen the protection of sites against terrorism
Gazprom supplies 38.5 mln cubic meters of gas to Europe via Ukraine
On August 6, the Ukrainian armed forces launched a massive attack on Russia’s Kursk region, where the Sudzha gas pumping station is located
Press review: Russia beats back Ukraine in Kursk and US, Australia make missiles together
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 8th
Captive Ukrainian soldier reveals main goal of operation in Russia’s Kursk Region
According to the captive Ukrainian service member, after the shelling attack began, the troops went to hide in basements
Novel multifunctional SU-30SM2 fighter jets supplied to Russian Defense Ministry — UAC
According to the UAC, the new jets are outfitted with cutting-edge high-precision weapons capable of delivering strikes on air, land, and sea
German lawmaker doesn’t mind Ukraine using German tanks inside Russia
Marcus Faber said that allegedly both Russia and Ukraine are "a war zone"
Situation in Kursk Region remains complicated — acting governor
A humanitarian aid warehouse has been deployed in Kursk, where relief supplies from other regions of Russia are pouring in
Press review: Day three of Ukraine's assault on Kursk and US urges Iran to keep cool head
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 9th
Annual inflation speeding up to 9.13% in July — statistics
Foods prices edged up by 0.36% monthly and 9.67% annually
Russian troops, border guards thwart Ukrainian army’s advance in Kursk Region — top brass
"They are thwarting attempts by separate enemy units to break through deep into the territory in the Kursk area," Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement
Russian MFA sees Ukraine’s attack on Kursk Region as 'semblance of activity' amid failures
It is reported that a drone strike on an ambulance killed a paramedic and the driver
US not obliged to defend Europe in case of conflict, says vice presidential candidate
JD Vance explained that if Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump wins the presidential election, the United States will strengthen "the historic friendship" with Europe, but will demand they be "self-sufficient" from allies
No plans to convene extraordinary IAEA session on Kursk NPP — Russian diplomat
"A session can be convened at any moment. However, there is no reason for that at this point," Roman Ustinov told
Israeli drone attack in Lebanon kills Hamas commander — media
A source in the city’s civil defense service told TASS on the phone that the car had caught fire after the attack and the fighter who was in the car together with al-Hajj had been taken to the hospital with injuries and burns
Some 4,000 bodies stolen from crematoriums in China to use bones for dental grafts
According to the report, the police seized over 18 tons of bones and over 34,000 semi-finished and finished bone grafts
YouTube no longer opens in Russian desktop browsers
It is reported that the largest number of complaints came from Moscow (around 21%), St. Petersburg (8%), the Krasnodar region, and the Sverdlovsk region (5% each)
Russian troops thwart Ukrainian army’s attempt to land on Kinburn Spit in Kherson area
According to the report, one enemy boat was destroyed by Russian artillery fire, another boat was eliminated by an anti-tank missile while the third boat managed to escape
Medvedev calls for crushing enemy, learning lessons from developments in Kursk Region
In his opinion, Kiev was particularly guided by a desire to demonstrate the best sides of its dwindling forces to its masters in order to get more money and weapons
US announces another military aid package to Ukraine
It was worth $125 mln, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said
UN Secretary General’s office mum on stance on Ukrainian attack on Kursk Region
"We reiterate our call for all concerned to act responsibly and ensure the protection of civilians," UN Associate Spokeswoman Florencia Soto Nino added
Ukrainian forces between Dzerzhinsk, Novgorodskoye in poor condition — DPR official
Igor Kimakovsky noted that the enemy had tried to counterattack near the village of Novgorodskoye, but these attempts were unsuccessful
Battlegroup Center tests new crewless platform for delivery of munitions, food
"Servicemen of the battlegroup Center conducted battlefield tests of a new unmanned tracked platform for ammunition and food delivery," the ministry said
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 10 times in past day
Violations nvolved two pairs of F-15 fighter jets and three pairs of A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft," deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria said
Ukraine’s attack on Kursk Region calls peace solution into question — Chinese expert
A massive attack by the Ukrainian military on the Kursk Region began on August 6
Hamas confirms death of field commander in Lebanon
The Israel Defense Forces also said al-Hajj was killed
Putin calls dissolution of USSR tragedy and ‘collapse of historical Russia’
"[There was] a tragedy as for the vast majority of the country’s citizens," he said
Mexican president says authorities cannot arrest Putin in case of his visit
Lopez Obrador confirmed that the authorities had sent invitations to Sheinbaum's inauguration to the heads of all countries with which Mexico has diplomatic relations
Eastern Europe unprepared for potential conflict with Russia — agency
It is reported that the Romanian government "began enlistment drives after recent defense ministry data showed 43% of officers’ positions were unfilled, along with the positions of 23% of soldiers and other professional ranks"
Musk says ready to interview Harris
He commented a suggestion voiced by a network user
Moscow turns to Niger as employees of Russian company taken hostage — Foreign Ministry
"The geologists have not reported any demands from the terrorists," Maria Zakharova noted
US may use conflict in Middle East to start World War III — Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader pointed out that he was not indulging in propaganda against the US or some traditional allies of other CIS countries
Ukraine's attack on Kursk region aggravates the conflict — Global Times
"To some extent, the attack on Russian targets is a result of the US' fueling the fire," expert Li Haidong said
Problem with Russian oil supplies remains pressing — Slovak PM
"We are helping by all the possible method, so that we avoided the crisis with petroleum products," Robert Fico said
Plane with 62 people on board crashes in Brazil — media
Firefighters, military police and civil defense services are working at the crash site
Russia’s Petrov finishes 4th at 2024 Olympics in men’s 1,000-meter canoe singles event
The 2024 Summer Olympic Games are hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11
What we know about operation to destroy Ukrainian troops in borderline Kursk Region
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops thwarted the Ukrainian army’s attempts to carry out raids deep into the territory of Russia
Drone strikes US airbase in Syria — report
The Islamic Resistance of Iraq claimed responsibility for the attack
Russian troops destroy first British-made Spartan armored vehicle in Ukraine operation
The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 415 personnel, four tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, it specified
Moscow to appeal to global bodies to recognize Ukraine’s actions in Kursk as terrorism
According to Valery Fadeyev, the Ukrainian attack on Russia’s borderline Kursk Region resulted in civilian fatalities
Revitalization of Russia-Lebanon relations crucial to situation in region — envoy
"We have long-standing contacts," Mikhail Bogdanov noted
Almaz-Antey to present Viking target detection station at Army-2024 forum
The Viking SAM system is capable of current and advanced tactical and strategic aircraft, including those using Stealth technology, tactical ballistic and cruise missiles, helicopters, reconnaissance and strike systems and UAVs, and radio-contrast targets
Su-34 strikes Ukrainian forces in Russia’s Kursk Region
According to the ministry, the strike at previously detected targets used a fuel-air explosive bomb, an ODAB-500, with a universal gliding and correction module
Pentagon sees strikes inside Russian region with US weapons as consistent with policy
The US views the Ukrainian offensive on the Kursk Region as an operation to defend themselves from cross-border attacks, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said
Cyprus extradites Russian national Petrov to US
Artur Petrov was arrested in Cyprus on August 26, 2023, at Washington’s request on charges of illegally exporting US-made microelectronics to Russia
Events in Bangladesh show similarities with color revolutions — Indian expert
According to Melkulangara Bhadrakumar, "these developments signifying the ascendance of Anglo-American influence in the highly strategic Bay of Bengal region are a setback for both India and Russia — and China"
Ukraine used its last reserves to attack Russian border, senior Russian officer says
On August 6, the Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine
Russia developing weapons based on new physical principles — Putin
"If one looks into the security sphere, new physical principles weapons will ensure the security of any country in the near historic perspective," the president said
What is known about situation in Kursk Region after Ukrainian attempted breakthrough
Russian forces reveal accumulations of Ukrainian manpower and equipment through shelling, the Russian military is suppressing the attempts of individual units to break through deep into the territory
Foreign mercenaries in Ukraine will not have POW status — Russian military
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov warned that all foreign mercenaries, detained in Ukraine, would be brought to justice on criminal charges
Russia informs IAEA of discovering potential rocket fragments at Kursk nuke plant
The mission noted that "Ukraine’s reckless actions are threatening not only the Russian nuclear facility but also the entire global nuclear industry."
Ukrainian troops shell DPR 22 times in 24 hours, wounding two civilians
Ukrainian troops fired 62 rounds of various munitions at the republic’s towns with 14 shelling attacks in the Donetsk area and eight — in the Gorlovka area
Putin discusses struggle against terrorism with Security Council
The Russian president passed the floor to FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov to make a report
IN BRIEF: What we know about overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Lipetsk Region
A state of emergency was declared in the region as crews work to clear the area of unexploded objects
IOC chief Bach weighs up options of 2028 Olympics without sport of boxing
The US city of Los Angeles is set to host the 2028 Olympics, Italian cities Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo will host the 2026 Winter Olympics and Australia’s Brisbane will be home to the 2032 Summer Games
Immediate footage of wounded Russian war correspondent emerges
On August 8, the reporter was airlifted to Moscow for further medical treatment
Russia says battlegroup West captured 35 Ukrainian strongpoints
The enemy lost up to 440 militants over the past day, said Ivan Bigma, the group's spokesman
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Additional group of rescuers dispatched to Kursk Region
The group consists of 80 rescuers and 13 pieces of equipment
Reinforced concrete plant to be built in Arkhangelsk Region
The project is aimed at stimulating the reinforced concrete market both in the Arkhangelsk Region and in the entire Northwestern Federal District, the region's Deputy Governor Alexey Alsufyev said
Polish PM warns against suspending Hungary from Schengen Area
It is reported that Europe "should not distance the Hungarians from itself"
Serbian ministry warns against violations of law at protests scheduled for August 10
Ivica Dacic said Interior Ministry officials will take photos of, and film the protest to record any possible violations
Mint of Finland announces closing
All the projects will be ended by next spring
What is known about attack on Russian war correspondent Poddubny
TASS has gathered the main information about the incident
Zaporozhye nuke plant intact after Ukrainian attack on host city
The background radiation at the nuclear power plant remains normal
Iranian spiritual leader condemns insult to Christ at Paris Olympics opening ceremony
The Olympics opening ceremony, which took place on July 26, featured a provocative parody of Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper"
Militants of Zelensky's regime hunt Russian war correspondents — Russian diplomat
"We demand from the relevant international organizations an immediate reaction and a strong condemnation of the terrorist activities of the Bandera regime," Maria Zakharova emphasized
WADA within rights to strip US of hosting 2028 Olympics — Russian sports chief
"In line with WADA’s regulations the global agency should simply ban the US anti-doping agency and the next scheduled Olympics should be relocated to another country," Mikhail Degtyarev stated
IOC chief Bach calls on US to respect WADA’s anti-doping regulations
"We have full confidence in the work of WADA and have asked all the stakeholders involved in this public dispute to sit together and have a dialogue to come to a solution which ensures a fair competition and the fair treatment of all athletes of the world," Thomas Bach noted
No survivors in Brazilian airliner crash
Footage, published by local media outlets, shows that the plane dropped not far from a residential building
Canada imposes sanctions on Belarusian president’s son
According to the Canadian Foreign Ministry, the restrictions mark the fourth anniversary of Belarusian presidential election, which Canada views as "fraudulent"
Russian forces preventing Ukrainian army from building defenses in Pokrovsk area
Igor Kimakovsky noted that Russian artillery units were preventing the enemy from maneuvering reserves
F-16 fighter jets spotted over Kherson Region in first such case — official
Pavel Filipchuk said that the F-16s will soon be featured as exhibits at a Moscow display of captured military equipment
Russia delivers 19 strikes at Ukrainian military-industrial, energy sites over week
Russia’s Battlegroup North struck manpower and military equipment of eight Ukrainian army brigades in the Volchansk and Liptsy areas over the week, the ministry reported
2016 World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan
Sports include eagle hunting, bone throwing and kok-boru, a Central Asian form of polo in which two teams battle for control of a decapitated goat carcass
