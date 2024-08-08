Israeli army says strikes on two Gaza schools targeted radicals

TEL AVIV, August 8. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force has struck the territories of two schools in the Gaza Strip, targeting armed Palestinian radicals, the army’s press service has said.

According to its statement, the airstrikes were carried out on the schools Abdel Fattah Hamouda and Al-Zahra in the Daraj Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City on the basis of intelligence indicating the presence there of members of armed formations of the militant wing of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas.

According to the Israeli military, the radicals covertly set up their headquarters on the grounds of the two schools.

"The school compounds were used as command centers by terrorists and commanders of the Hamas terrorist organization, from where Hamas terrorists planned and carried out terrorist operations against IDF forces and the State of Israel," the statement reads.

The army said that before the strike additional measures were taken to minimize the risk of harm to civilians, including the use of high accuracy munitions and verification of intelligence reports.