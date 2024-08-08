Haniyeh's assassination will 'cost' Israel dearly, Iran's acting foreign minister warns

PARIS, August 8. /TASS/. Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has said Israel will pay a heavy price for the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the radical Palestinian Hamas movement, in the Iranian capital.

"The act committed by the Zionists in Tehran is a strategic mistake that will cost them dearly," he told the AFP news agency on the sidelines of an extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation countries in Jeddah.

Bagheri Kani emphasized that Israel, which wants to "spread the war" across the Middle East, "has neither the strength nor the capacity" to confront Iran.

On July 31, Hamas said Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli strike on his residence in Tehran, where he had arrived to attend the inauguration of Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the assassination was organized by Israel with US support. Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that the Jewish state would be severely punished for the killing of the Palestinian politician.