US to ask Ukraine for information about attack on Russia’s Kursk Region — White House

WASHINGTON, August 7. /TASS/. The US plans to reach out to Ukraine to provide information about its massive attack on Russia’s Kursk Region, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

When asked to comment on the attack at a news conference, he said: "Nothing has changed about our policy with respect to enabling or encouraging strikes or attack inside Russia, outside the bounds, of course, of what we have permitted them to do with US-supplied weapons in the past, which is to target imminent threats just across the border. The last thing I would add is that, as you would expect, we would be reaching out to our Ukrainian counterparts to get a little bit better understanding."

"I'll let the Ukrainians speak to their operations one way or the other. That's most appropriate. So I would refer you to the Ukrainian Armed Forces to speak to what they're doing. We're going to stay focused on making sure they have what they need to defend themselves," he went on to say.

Ukrainian forces started a massive attack on the Kursk Region on August 6. Missile attack alerts have been often issued in the region since then. Bombardments and drone attacks killed five residents of the region. According to the Russian Health Ministry, 24 people were injured, including six children.

Army General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the operation on the border in the Kursk Region will end by defeating Ukrainian forces and regaining control of the Russian border. According to the officer, the Ukrainian assault involved up to 1,000 servicemen. The enemy lost 315 people, at least 100 of them as killed, along with 54 units of equipment, including seven tanks.