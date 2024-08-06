Israeli army eliminates 11 radicals in fighting in Jenin in West Bank

TEL AVIV, August 6. /TASS/. Israeli forces have eliminated in battles and air strikes 11 armed radicals during a large-scale counter-terrorist operation near the West Bank’s city of Jenin.

"During the operation, the air force attacked and destroyed four armed terrorists in the Jenin area. In addition, the soldiers killed seven terrorists in a fire exchange," the army’s press-service said.

One soldier was wounded in the fighting in Jenin and "was taken to the hospital for medical treatment."

The military noted that it launched a counterterrorist operation in Jenin on the afternoon of August 5.