Student leaders demand dissolution of Bangladesh’s parliament

NEW DELHI, August 6. /TASS/. The leaders of the Students Against Discrimination movement, which arranged mass protests in Bangladesh resulting in the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, have demanded that the country’s parliament be dissolved by 3:00 p.m. local time (9:00 a.m. GMT), Nahid Islam, one of the movement’s leaders, said.

"We have achieved victory by overthrowing the fascist Hasina through the blood of martyrs and envisioning a new Bangladesh. Various forces are conspiring and planning to undermine this victory. On behalf of the students and the public, we want to make it clear that the freedom-loving student masses are always ready to thwart all kinds of conspiracies to liberate this country from the fascist regime and to build a new Bangladesh," he said, as cited by the Dhaka Tribune newspaper.

Islam pointed out that a stringent program would be announced later on Wednesday if the demand was not met.

According to Islam, protesters seek "national stability and social justice." "The first step towards achieving this will be the dissolution of the national parliament. Everyone should remain peaceful and vigilant to thwart all conspiracies," he pointed out, adding that the student leaders had outlined a new government, which would soon be made public.

On Monday, protesters took to the streets of Dhaka and other cities in Bangladesh. Incidents of arson, vandalism and looting were reported. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down and left the country amid mass anti-government protests. The army took over the administration of the country. The leaders of protesting students said they would not accept any government other than the one formed by the student movement.