Iran warns Israel about its decision to attack via top Hungarian diplomat — media

TEL AVIV, August 5. /TASS/. Iran has decided to attack Israel and delivered this message through Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, The Jerusalem Post reported.

According to the newspaper, the top Hungarian diplomat called his Israeli counterpart, Israel Katz to say that he had been told this by acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri.

"Iran has informed us that it intends to attack Israel," Katz was quoted as saying.

"The world should exact a price from Iran for any aggressive action it carries out," he stressed.