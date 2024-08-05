Maduro vows to fight for peace, democracy amid coup attempts

CARACAS, August 5. /TASS/. Venezuela is fighting for peace and democracy, opposing attempts of a coup d’etat, the republic’s President Nicolas Maduro said.

"We are fighting for peace, democracy and national stability and we are on the right side of history," he said at an awards ceremony marking the 87th anniversary of the Bolivarian National Guard of Venezuela, aired by Venezolana de Television. Maduro noted that, following the presidential election, "a criminal attempt of a fascist cyber coup d’etat" was attempted against Venezuela with the use of social networks.

The Venezuelan president accused TikTok and Instagram (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist) of inciting hatred and calling for violence. Maduro pointed to the US’ involvement in destabilizing the situation in the country. He stressed that the coup d’etat was prevented "thanks to impeccable teamwork by the military-civilian and police union."

Maduro won the July 28 presidential election. The following day, right-wing extremists held riots and attacked the police and military in Caracas and other cities. Over 77 military and policemen sustained wounds, two were killed. As a result of measures taken by the armed forces and law enforcement agencies, public order was restored across Venezuela.