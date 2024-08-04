IRGC refutes reports about recruiting agents in Iran to kill Haniyeh — MP

DUBAI, August 4. /TASS/. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has refuted reports that officers of Iranian special services were recruited to organize the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Palestinian movement Hamas in Tehran, an Iranian lawmaker said.

Ebrahim Rezaei, the spokesperson for the Iranian parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee, presented another report on the investigation of Haniyeh’s death. He said that a deputy commander of the Al Quds Force appeared at the committee’s closed meeting to deny allegations about Iranian special services’ agents involvement in the killing of Haniyeh.

The Daily Telegraph said on August 3, citing its sources that Israel’s Mossad intelligence service had recruited officers of Iranian security agencies to plant explosive devices at the guesthouse in Tehran where Haniyeh stayed. The New York Times also reported that Haniyeh could have died in an explosion of a bomb that had been planted at his residence two months ago.

The Al Quds deputy commander stressed that the killing of Haniyeh was not a result of the activities of agents, IRNA cited Rezaei.

On July 31, the Palestinian movement Hamas reported Haniyeh's death in an Israeli strike on his residence in Tehran, where he had attended the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The Al Hadath TV channel reported that Haniyeh had been killed in a direct missile strike. Mousa Abu Marzook, deputy chief of the Hamas political bureau, vowed that Haniyeh’s killing would not go unanswered.