Ukraine receives 10 F-16 fighters — The Economist

LONDON, August 4. /TASS/. Ukraine has already received 10 F-16 fighters from Western countries, and by the end of the year their number will increase to 20, The Economist reported.

"By the end of 2024, Ukraine should be flying 20 of the American-made fighter jets. The rest, promised by the so-called F-16 coalition led by Denmark and the Netherlands, will arrive in batches during 2025," the newspaper said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that the supply of new weapons to Kiev, including the F-16, would not change the situation at the front, but would prolong the conflict.