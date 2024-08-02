Processing 96.87% of ballots confirms Maduro’s victory in Venezuela’s election

CARACAS, August 2. /TASS/. The National Electoral Council of Venezuela has completed tallying 96.87% of votes following the presidential election and confirmed the victory of incumbent President Nicolas Maduro, the council’s President Elvis Amoroso said.

"Candidate Nicolas Maduro has received 6,408,855 votes which amounts to 51.95%. Edmundo Gonzalez - 5,326,104 votes which amounts to 43.18%," he said at a press conference. Voter turnout stood at 59.97%.

The presidential election was held in Venezuela on July 28. According to a statement by the National Electoral Council published after 80% of ballots were counted, Maduro was supported by 5,150,092 voters or 51.2%. His main opponent, Gonzalez who is representing right-wing parties, garnered 4,445,978 votes or 44.2%. Opposition leader Corina Machado did not recognize the election results, alleging election fraud, and proclaimed Gonzalez the winner.