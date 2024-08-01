Lebanon does not want war, ready to defend itself again aggression — parliament speaker

BEIRUT, August 1. /TASS/. Israel is violating the rules of engagement, leading to unneeded civilian suffering, Lebanese Parliament Chairman Nabih Berri said at a Beirut meeting with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Defense Secretary John Healey.

"Lebanon said at the very beginning that it did not want war, but it took action to end a military escalation," Berri said, as cited by the Elnashra media outlet. "However, if aggression takes place, we will defend ourselves using all legitimate means," he added.

According to the parliament speaker, the only way to restore calm on the southern border is to implement United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which helped stop the 2006 conflict. "We believe that it’s possible to go back to implementing the resolution after the aggression in the Gaza Strip ends and a ceasefire deal is made," Berri stressed.

The Lebanese parliament speaker’s office said in a statement that members of the British ministerial delegation had expressed deep concern about the recent escalation of tensions, pointing out that "any miscalculation could expand the war in the region." David Lammy noted that "Britain is interested in reaching a ceasefire for Gaza and Lebanon as soon as possible."

The British ministers are currently on their first joint foreign visit after the Labor Party’s victory in the UK’s July 4 general election.