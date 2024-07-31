Israel’s opponents likely to respond militarily to Hamas chief’s assassination — expert

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Anti-Israeli forces in the Middle East may give a military response to the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, Boris Dolgov, a leading researcher at the Center for Arab and Islamic Studies, told TASS.

"Undoubtedly, there will be a response, this is completely obvious. Here, several scenarios are possible. Surgical strikes on some targets in Israel are possible, this may involve both some figures from Israeli political circles, and some military facilities, or simply strikes on Israeli soil," the expert thinks. "This may include some sabotage operation, conducted by reconnaissance and sabotage groups from Hezbollah, Hezbollah’s allies or Shiite armed groups," he added.

According to Dolgov, Hezbollah, as opposed to Hamas, has "a whole arsenal of missiles, drones, sabotage groups with military and professional experience of delivering strikes on Israel." "So, in my opinion, there will be such reactions," he noted.

However, according to the expert, Haniyeh’s death "will not lead to the direct expansion of the conflict to the level of a major war."

Earlier, the Palestinian movement Hamas said that Haniyeh had been killed in an Israeli strike targeting the residence he was staying at in Tehran, where he had arrived for the inauguration of the country's president-elect, Masoud Pezeshkian. The Al Hadath TV channel reported that Haniyeh was killed in a direct missile strike. Deputy Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Mousa Abu Marzook has warned that Haniyeh’s assassination will not go unanswered. Israeli authorities declined to comment to CNN on Haniyeh's death.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.