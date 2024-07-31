Iran urges world to impose ‘punitive measures’ on Israel after Hamas leader’s killing

DUBAI, July 31. /TASS/. Iran’s Foreign Ministry has called on the international community to respond to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Palestinian movement Hamas’ political bureau, in Tehran and underlined its country’s right "to respond to this crime in kind."

"Vehemently condemning the aggressive actions of the Zionist regime (Israel - TASS) in regard to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and emphasizing its inalienable rights to respond in kind to this attack against its sovereignty and territorial integrity, Iran expects countries and international organizations <…> to punish the Israeli regime harshly and effectively and to take necessary political, legal and punitive measures on [Israel]," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that not only is the assassination of Haniyeh "a blatant violation of the principles and provisions of international law and the UN Charter, but it also poses a serious threat to global peace and regional security."

The Iranian Foreign Ministry believes that this incident "is another proof of the terrorist nature and hallmark aggressive policy" of Israel.

Earlier, Hamas said that Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli strike targeting the place he was staying in Tehran, where he attended the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The Al Hadath broadcaster reported that Haniyeh was killed in his bedroom when a missile struck the building. The Al Mayadeen television channel said, citing a source, that the missile was launched "from another country, not "from the territory of Iran." Mousa Abu Marzouk, deputy head of the Hamas political bureau, assured that this assassination would not go unpunished.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) representatives did not comment to TASS on Haniyeh’s death. The Jerusalem Post said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office advised its ministers not to comment on this issue. The newspaper added that similar recommendations were issued for members of parliament.