TEL AVIV, July 31. /TASS/. Israel has decided to close its airspace north of the city of Hadera due to tensions on the border with Lebanon, the Kan radio station reported.

Tensions between Israel and Lebanon escalated after Fuad Shukr, a senior Hezbollah commander, was killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut on July 30.

Hadera is located in Israel’s Northern District, halfway between Tel Aviv and Haifa, a major city in the country’s north.