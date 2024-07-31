Top Hamas leader killed in direct missile strike — TV

CAIRO, Jul 31. /TASS/. Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, was killed after a missile directly hit the building where he was staying, the Al-Qahira Al-Ihbariya TV channel reported.

According to Palestinian sources in the Iranian capital of Tehran, "the Hamas leader was killed in a direct missile strike."

Iran’s Fars news agency reported that at the time of the attack, Hanieyh was staying at a special residence for war veterans in northern Tehran. The building was attacked from the air at 2:00 a.m. local time (10:30 p.m. GMT on Tuesday).