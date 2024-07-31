Turkey denounces assassination of Hamas political chief in Tehran — MFA

"This [assassination] shows once again that the government of [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu is not seeking peace. This attack is also aimed at extending the Gaza war to the region. Unless the international community takes measures to stop Israel, our region will face much more serious conflicts," the statement reads.

ISTANBUL, July 31. /TASS/. Turkey resolutely condemns the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Turkey will "continue to support the just cause of the Palestinian people," the ministry added.

Earlier, the Palestinian radical movement Hamas said its Politburo chief Haniyeh was killed during an Israeli raid on his residence in Tehran after he took part in the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian.