MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The head of the Hamas movement’s Politburo Ismail Haniyeh has been assassinated in Iran, the Palestinian movement said on its Telegram channel.

According to the statement, Haniyeh was killed during an Israeli raid on his residence in Tehran after Haniyeh took part in the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian.

Previously, the Tasnim news agency reported on Haniyeh’s demise.