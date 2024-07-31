UN gravely concerned over Israeli strike at Beirut — Secretary General’s Office

UNITED NATIONS, July 31. /TASS/. The United Nations is extremely concerned over the Israeli strike at Beirut, and it calls on all sides to adhere to maximum restraint, the office of the Secretary General said in a statement Tuesday.

"We express grave concern over the strikes by the Israel Defense Forces on the densely populated southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, in the evening of 30 July, which resulted in scores of civilian casualties," the statement reads. "We again urge the parties to exercise maximum restraint and call on all concerned to avoid any further escalation."

The UN also called on all sides to adhere to their obligations under the international law.

On July 30, Israeli planes fired four missiles at the Dahieh suburb of Beirut, considered a Hezbollah stronghold. A four-story building was destroyed, buildings and parked cars nearby got damaged.

The attack aimed to eliminate Hezbollah military commander Fouad Shukr. He succumbed to his injuries in a hospital later, although initial reports suggested that he was able to avoid elimination.