Iran sees US as hostile, will bolster ties with Russia — analyst

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Washington has always pursued a colonial anti-Iranian policy, so Tehran will strengthen relations with the friends it found amid the hard times, such as Moscow, Iranian political scientist Professor Ruhollah Modabber told TASS.

"Throughout history, the US and the West looked at Iran, and the world in general, as colonies. Even when Iran concluded a short-lived and unsuccessful nuclear deal, the US and Europe did not invest in the Iranian economy because they do not regard Iran and others as independent and equal countries, so false US promises cannot be trusted," he said, when asked whether Tehran's relations with the West could warm up under the new Iranian president, Masoud Pezeshkian.

The president said in his inauguration speech earlier on Tuesday that he was ready to talk to Western countries about reducing tensions.

"We should pay attention to what Iran's supreme leader said at the ceremony of signing the decree confirming Pezeshkian as president: That it is necessary to improve mutual understanding with friendly countries, meaning Russia, as it is a friend who has always supported Iran in difficult times. Relations between Moscow and Tehran will be strengthening," Modabber said.

After winning the election, Pezeshkian called Russia "a valuable strategic ally and neighbor of Iran." The politician vowed to continue prioritizing cooperation with Moscow, especially in BRICS, the SCO and EAEU. According to Pezeshkian, Russia and China "consistently supported Iran in difficult times." Speaking by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pezeshkian expressed readiness to sign a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement with Russia at the BRICS summit in Kazan in October 2024.

At the swearing-in ceremony, the new Iranian president said he was ready to seek better relations with the West, normalize the country’s economic ties with the world and would not stop in fighting sanctions. The Russian delegation at the ceremony was headed by State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin.