Israeli defense minister accuses Hezbollah of crossing red line

TEL AVIV, July 30. /TASS/. Israel believes that the Shiite Hezbollah movement has crossed the red line, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said after the Israeli army struck Beirut in response to the rocket strike on the Golan Heights town of Majdal Shams that left 12 Israeli children killed.

"Hezbollah crossed the red line," the defense minister wrote on messaging platform X.

Earlier, the Israeli army press service announced a strike on Beirut. According to its information, it was a targeted strike on the commander responsible for the attack on Druze settlement of Majdal Shams.

On the evening of July 27, the Israeli army reported another massive shelling of the north of the country from Lebanon. One of the rockets exploded at a soccer field in Majdal Shams, killing 12 children and injuring about 40 others. The Israeli authorities blamed Lebanon and Hezbollah for the attack vowing a harsh response. The Shiite movement denies its involvement in the incident.