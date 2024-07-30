French politician calls for dissolving European Union

PARIS, July 30. /TASS/. The leader of the French party The Patriots, Florian Philippot, has called for dissolving the European Union, since it seems uninterested in peace, and continues to support war.

He lambasted Brussels for the way it treated Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban "after he visited Ukraine and Russia on a peacemaking mission." "The European Union doesn’t want any steps toward peace. Period. The EU is off its rocker. It wants war. It’s time to get rid of it," he wrote on his X account.

He also urged France to quit the EU.

During his ten-day peacekeeping mission earlier in July, the Hungarian prime minister visited Kiev on July 2 and held talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. Three days later, he went to Moscow to speak with Russia’s Vladimir Putin. After that, he paid a visit to Beijing, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, then traveling to Washington D.C., where he held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit. Moreover, after the July 11 summit, he visited former US President Donald Trump at his Florida residence. The two discussed ways of settling the Ukrainian conflict. After their meeting, Orban said that he was sure that Trump, should he win the US presidential election in November, would get a peace deal done.