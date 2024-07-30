Armenian PM, Iranian president discuss achieving peace in region

YEREVAN, July 30. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met in Tehran to discuss bringing peace to the region as well as economic and transport issues that continue to fester, the press service of the Armenian government reported.

According to the text, Pashinyan presented the Armenian cabinet of ministers’ "Crossroads of Peace" project, meant to unblock transport links.

"Newly elected Iranian President pointed at the consistent efforts to establish peace and stability in the region. Masoud Pezeshkian noted that maintaining peace is very important to Iran, adding that the Iranian side deems it necessary to solve all problems through dialogue," the statement says.

The "Crossroads of Peace" project, which was put forward by the Armenian government, implies unblocking the transport links with Azerbaijan and their integration into the entire region’s infrastructure.

Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei signed a decree on Pezeshkian’s appointment as a president. The inauguration ceremony will be held on July 30. Foreign representatives from at least 60 countries are expected to arrive, a member of the Iranian Majles (unicameral parliament) Mojtaba Yousefi said. The Russian delegation at the ceremony will be headed by State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin.

Pezeshkian was elected as the president of Iran after the previous head of state Ebrahim Raisi had died in a helicopter crash.