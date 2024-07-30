Over 54 people die in southern India due to landslide

NEW DELHI, July 30. /TASS/. At least 54 people died and at least 70 were injured in a landslide in the southern Indian state of Kerala, the Asianetnews outlet reported.

According to the Honorary Consul of Russia in India, Ratish Nair, no foreigners were killed or injured in the incident.

The news outlet said that three landslides occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning in hilly areas of Wayanad district in the northeast of the southern Indian state of Kerala following incessant monsoon rains. So far, 250 people have been rescued and moved to temporary camps in safe areas. However, dozens of people are still missing.

Authorities have not ruled out that the death toll could rise. The search and rescue operation has not stopped, the servicemen are involved in it, as well as the air force equipment. In the aftermath of the disaster, many houses were demolished, roads and a bridge were destroyed in Wayanad district.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the victims' families and announced compensation. Relatives of the landslide victims will receive 200,000 Indian rupees (about $2,400) each, while the injured will receive 50,000 Indian rupees (about $600) from the government.