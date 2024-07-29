LONDON, July 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainians and their supporters in the West comprehend that they would not be able to take back territories, lost in the conflict with Russia, with military power, but do not speak about it publicly, the Financial Times columnist Gideon Rachman believes.

According to the journalist, both Ukraine and the West comprehend that the Ukrainian troops would not be able to take back all territories, but do not acknowledge that in public. The idea of territorial concessions in exchange for peace enjoys a certain support in the Ukrainian society, although it is still not a position of the majority.

The journalist says names guarantees of security for Ukraine the biggest obstruction for peace talks, a factor, without which no serious conversation about future borders or Kiev-controlled territories would be possible. In his opinion, the Biden Administration would not agree to the neutral status of Ukraine, but that could be possible in case Donald Trump comes to power. Until then, he believes, Moscow would not be interested in cessation of hostilities.

Previously, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov underscored that Russia remains open for any dialogue on Ukraine, including with participation of intermediaries, but only if Russia’s goals will be achieved. On June 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin named the conditions for the settlement in Ukraine, which include the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbass and Novorossiya, Kiev’s rejection of plans to join NATO, withdrawal of all Western anti-Russian sanctions and the establishment of Ukraine’s non-aligned and non-nuclear states. Putin pointed out that, if Ukraine rejects these conditions - which it did - then the conditions may get worse in the future.